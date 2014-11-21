By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 A prominent New York defense
lawyer who recently represented the son-in-law of Osama bin
Laden was sentenced on Friday to 1-1/2 years in prison after
pleading guilty to tax offenses.
Stanley Cohen, the lawyer, was sentenced by U.S. District
Judge Norman Mordue in Syracuse, New York, after pleading guilty
earlier this year to obstructing and impeding the Internal
Revenue Service and willful failure to file income tax returns.
Prosecutors said Cohen failed to file tax returns between
2005 and 2010, and routinely stored cash received from clients
in a safe deposit box at an upstate bank.
The charges were separate and apart from Cohen's
represenation of Suleiman Abu Ghaith, the son-in-law of Osama
bin Laden and a former al Qaeda spokesman, who in September was
sentenced to life in prison following his conviction on
terrorism charges.
The punishment resolved cases initially filed in Syracuse
and Manhattan, where Cohen pleaded guilty in May to failing to
file tax returns for his law office in 2006 and
2007.
Cohen, at the time of his earlier guilty plea in April in
Syracuse, said he expected to lose his law license as a result
of pleading guilty.
In a Twitter post after his sentencing in the tax case,
Cohen said: "The machine goes on, 18 months-self surrender
January 6th. Up the Rebels." His lawyer did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)