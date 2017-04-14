* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping
By Eric Walsh and Fransiska Nangoy
WASHINGTON/JAKARTA, April 14 The United States
said on Thursday it would start an investigation into imports of
biodiesel from Indonesia and Argentina for possible dumping and
subsidisation.
The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to make
a preliminary decision by May 8 on whether such imports hurt
U.S. producers, the U.S. commerce department said in a
statement.
The step, just days ahead of a visit to Indonesia by U.S.
Vice President Mike Pence, comes after some U.S. biodiesel
producers last month asked their government to impose
anti-dumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and
Indonesia that they say have flooded the U.S. market and
violated trade agreements.
"The Indonesian government, especially the trade ministry,
will be cooperative in the investigation by providing arguments
and supportive data and documents to show that there was no
dumping or subsidies," Oke Nurwan, Indonesia's director general
for foreign trade, told Reuters.
Indonesia's biodiesel group said it had asked its government
to bring up the issue during Pence's visit to Jakarta next week.
Argentine biodiesel exporters and manufacturers have also
rebuffed the accusation.
"Now they have to prove everything that they are claiming,
which is a sham. It's a protectionist measure," said Claudio
Molina, head of Argentina's Biofuels Association, a trade group
known by its Spanish acronym AABH.
"We hope that the United States offers a fair process, which
will show that there is no dumping or subsidies of Argentine
biodiesel," he added.
Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used to
make biodiesel. Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm
oil, which can also be used to churn out the fuel. Both
countries rely heavily on resource exports.
Total U.S. biodiesel imports rose to a record 916 million
gallons (3.5 billion liters) in 2016, according to U.S.
government data published in March. Argentina represented about
two-thirds of U.S. foreign imports, followed by Indonesia and
Canada.
Indonesia is also facing pressure in Europe, with its
government filing a WTO complain against European Union
anti-dumping duties on Indonesian biodiesel.
Meanwhile, the European parliament voted last week to call
on the EU to phase out use of palm oil in biodiesel by 2020.
Indonesia, along with Malaysia, plans to send a joint mission to
Europe next month to prevent the adoption of that resolution.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington and Fransiska Nangoy in
Jakarta, additional reporting by Maxilmiliano Rizzi in Buenos
Aires; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Eric Beech,
Joseph Radford and Bernard Orr)