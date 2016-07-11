NEW YORK, July 11 Prices in the niche market for
biofuels compliance credits jumped to three-year highs on Monday
as traders fretted about supplies because of higher U.S.
government mandates to increase the use of biofuels next year.
Trading in the opaque market for Renewable Identification
Numbers (RIN) - the paper credits that can be bought and sold to
meet government requirements for biofuels - has picked up in
recent days. Expectations have mounted that the government's
plan for biofuels use through 2017 will potentially use up
inventories.
Oil importers and refiners use the credits to show they are
meeting annual standards for the amount of ethanol and biodiesel
to be blended with gasoline and diesel. The credits are
generated with each gallon of renewable fuel produced.
The flurry of activity in the market was just ahead of
Monday's deadline for public comment on the Environmental
Protection Agency's latest plan for biofuels use, which had
received over 40,000 comments by Monday afternoon, according to
a government website.
Prices of renewable fuel (D6) credits jumped as much as a
nickel to a high of 99 cents apiece on Monday, up from 94 cents
last week, to the highest since August 2013. In 2013, RINs
vaulted to about $1.45 on worries over supply shortages.
The more than a decade old Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)
program was designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and
dependence on foreign oil, but has been stymied by regulatory
delays and a heated lobbying battle between entrenched oil and
farming interests.
Biomass-based diesel (D4) RINs jumped as much as five cents
on Monday to trade from $1 to $1.04 each, their highest since
August 2013, according to Oil Price Information Service prices.
The more challenging the government mandates, typically the
higher the RIN price.
On a call with clients on Monday, Goldman Sachs Group
forecast prices of the D6 RINs to range from 90 cents to $1 each
for 2017 compliance, up from about 85 cents to $1 this year,
according to traders who heard the forecasts. Buying increased
last week when Goldman Sachs forecast shrinking inventories.
The forecast puts prices well below 2013's historic highs
above $1.40 each, however, and suggests the effects of the
supply tightness has largely been baked into current prices.
Still, protracted high prices will prove costly for
refiners, which spent more than $1 billion last year on the
compliance.
