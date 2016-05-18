May 18 U.S. regulators proposed only a modest increase on Wednesday in the amount of corn-based ethanol and biofuels that fuel companies must mix into diesel and gasoline next year, likely disappointing the U.S. oil and farming industries. The Environmental Protection Agency called for 18.8 billion gallons to be blended into the nation's fuel supply in 2017, up 4 percent from the 18.11 billion gallons set for this year. Below are the volume requirements for each renewable fuel and the percentage of total fuel demand: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cellulosic biofuel 33 123 230 312* n/a (million gallons) Biomass-based diesel 1.63 1.73 1.9 2 2.1* (billion gallons) Advanced biofuel 2.67 2.88 3.61 4.0* n/a (billion gallons) Renewable fuel 16.2 16.9 18.1 18.8 n/a (billion gallons) 8 3 1 * *Proposed Volume Requirements Final standards as a percentage of fuel demand: 2014 2015 2016 2017* Cellulosic biofuel 0.02 0.07 0.13 0.173 Biomass-based 1.41 1.49 1.59 1.67 diesel Advanced biofuel 1.51 1.62 2.01 2.22 Renewable fuel 9.19 9.52 10.1 10.44 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Brown)