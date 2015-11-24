By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK Nov 24 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) is widely expected to increase
requirements for biofuels use through 2016 due to higher total
fuel demand, when it publishes a final Renewable Fuel Standard
(RFS) rule in the coming days, sources said.
The environmental regulator is expected to announce
requirements on its plan for the program, on or by Monday, Nov.
30, when global climate change discussions are set to start in
Paris. Some said they expect news ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday. The policy has been in place for two administrations.
The EPA is broadly expected to raise the mandates for
quantity of biofuels that fuel companies must blend into motor
fuels some 400 million to 500 million gallons for 2016, bringing
the total renewable fuels required to nearly 18 billion gallons,
four sources said this week.
The RFS is meant to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil
and utilize cleaner, domestic energy sources. Criticism of the
policy has mounted amid lagging development of advanced fuels,
worry over infrastructure changes and regulatory delays.
The EPA in late May proposed requiring 17.4 billion gallons
of renewable fuels to be blended into motor fuels next year, up
from 16.3 billion gallons this year. The proposal pleased few,
drawing ire from both Big Oil and Big Corn alike.
"They have no choice but to raise the numbers," said one
source.
The expectations of an increase stemmed in part from a jump
in miles driven in the United States as fuel prices tumbled. The
U.S. government has raised its forecasts for fuel demand in
recent months. Also, sources cited a recalculation in the EPA's
export estimates for 2014 that could translate to higher
numbers.
The EPA has vowed to get the program "on track" after years
of delays that have drawn criticism and lawsuits.
Oil companies, biofuels makers and environmentalists have
ratcheted up lobbying and advertising spending, heightening
focus on questions over ethanol's environmental impact in the
weeks and days ahead of the announcement and the start of
Climate Change talks in Paris.
Oil companies and some environmental groups like the
Environmental Working Group say corn-based ethanol, which
represents the bulk of U.S. biofuels output, increases dangerous
emissions. Biofuels groups disagree.
The announcement is expected to prompt lawsuits from
biofuels and oil companies, which have criticized the EPA for
delays and for targets that do not go far enough to address
concerns.
