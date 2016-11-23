NEW YORK, Nov 23 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) issued its final biofuels requirements
for 2017 on Wednesday, boosting the volume of ethanol, biodiesel
and other renewables that need to be blended in gasoline and
diesel.
Below are responses to the announcement on the Renewable
Fuel Standard (RFS).
Advanced Biofuels Business Council
"It's a strong rule across the board and moves the
conversation forward. We have moved past the imaginary blend
wall. The biofuels industry continues to innovate," said Brooke
Coleman, executive director.
American Council for Capital Formation
"We look forward to working with the incoming administration
and new Congress to address the fundamental flaws at the core of
the existing program," said George David Banks, executive vice
president.
American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers
The EPA plan is "completely detached from market realities
and confirms once again that Congress must take immediate action
to remedy this broken program," said President Chet Thompson.
American Petroleum Institute
Increasing the volume of higher ethanol fuel blends through
this federal mandate is irresponsible and could put consumers on
the hook for unnecessary repairs bills, said Downstream Group
Director Frank Macchiarola.
American Soybean Association
"The levels announced today provide opportunities but also
do not take full advantage of an opportunity to further promote
a viable, domestically produced renewable fuel industry that is
U.S. biodiesel," said president and farmer Richard Wilkins.
Archer Daniels Midland Co
"We are ... pleased to see that the administration has made
an improvement over previous obligations for biodiesel as part
of the total advanced category, though we believe the
administration could yet do more to offer the certainty the
industry requires to continue to grow and create good American
jobs," a spokeswoman said in an email.
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)
"EPA has sent a strong signal that it will support the
biofuels industry and grow advanced and cellulosic biofuel
production. BIO and its members welcome this change in course by
EPA," said Brent Erickson, executive vice president of the
group's Industrial & Environmental Section.
Republican Representatives Bob Goodlatte and Steve Womack
and Democratic Representatives Peter Welch and Jim Costa
"Forcing more ethanol into the market - while hurting
consumers, food producers, and small engines across the nation -
is not the solution. While well-intentioned, it has been clear
for some time now that the RFS is a broken policy," the
lawmakers said in a joint statement.
Growth Energy
"The Renewable Fuel Standard is our country's most
successful energy policy. It continues to inject much needed
competition and consumer choice into the vehicle fuels
marketplace. It enables greater consumer adoption of cleaner
biofuels that displace toxic emissions and reduce harmful
emissions, while creating American jobs, spurring innovation and
lowering the price at the pump," said Chief Executive Officer
Emily Skor.
POET LLC
"Biofuels like ethanol improve our energy security, replace
cancer-causing chemicals in gasoline and reduce greenhouse
gasses. Biofuels drive rural economies across the Midwest, and
today's announcement is welcome news for those areas in
particular," said Jeff Broin, chief executive officer of the
biofuels producer.
National Biodiesel Board
"The real winners with this announcement are American
consumers who will now have access to even more cleaner burning,
advanced biofuel," said NBB Chief Executive Officer Donnell
Rehagen.
"These benefits extend far beyond the biodiesel industry,
supporting high paying jobs and clean air across the nation."
National Corn Growers Association
"This is critical for farmers facing difficult economic
times, as well as for consumers who care about clean air,
affordable fuel choices, and lowering our dependence on foreign
oil," president and farmer Wesley Spurlock.
National Wildlife Federation
"The corn ethanol mandate is responsible for the destruction
of millions of acres of wildlife habitat and degradation of
water quality. For the Obama Administration to once again double
down on this disastrous policy simply defies science and logic -
and should be immediately be reversed by the Trump
Administration," said Chief Executive Officer Collin O'Mara.
UNICA
The Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association's President
Elizabeth Farina said the EPA is making "a powerful statement on
the economic and climate benefits of renewable fuels."
Valero Energy Corp
"While our company is committed to producing biofuels to
satisfy the growing market for these products in the United
States, we are concerned that the EPA has been so distracted by
the debate over the RVO that it hasn't focused on a significant
near-term crisis in the (biofuels credits) market," said a
spokeswoman.
