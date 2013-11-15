Nov 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed lowering the levels of renewable fuels to be blended into gasoline and diesel in 2014, bowing to pressure from the petroleum industry. The following is a summary of the EPA'S proposals. The proposals seek comment on a range of total renewable fuel volumes for 2014. The EPA can still change its proposal within those ranges. Category Proposed volume Range (gallons) Statute Cellulosic biofuel 17 mln gallons 8-30 mln 1.75 bln Biomass-based diesel 1.28 bln gallons 1.28 bln over 1 bln Advanced biofuel 2.20 bln gallons 2.0-2.51 bln 3.75 bln Total renewable fuel 15.21 bln gallons 15.0-15.52 bln 18.15 bln Based on its proposal, 9.2 percent of all gasoline and diesel fuel would be from renewable sources in 2014. Proposed percentage standards for 2014 Cellulosic biofuel 0.010 percent Biomass-based biodiesel 1.16 percent Advanced biofuel 1.33 percent Total renewable fuel 9.20 percent The big reduction in proposed cellulosic production below the mandate reflects a lack of progress in developing that industry, which makes fuel out of material such as wood, grass and the inedible part of plants. The agency also proposed setting 2015 biomass diesel volume at 1.28 billion gallons, a third straight year at that level. The original law did not spell out volumes for biomass based diesel beyond 2012, expect to say they should be no less than 1 billion gallons each year. The EPA noted two different authorities in the 2007 law governing the Renewable Fuel Standard that permit it to reduce volumes of advanced biofuel and total renewable fuel, and said it had used a "combination" of those authorities to craft the 2014 proposals. EPA's use of the authorities is likely to become the basis of legal action from ethanol backers challenging the cuts. In a separate action, the EPA said it was seeking comment on petitions for a waiver of the renewable fuel standards that would apply in 2014, and expects to decide on the waiver the same time that it issues a final rule on the 2014 RFS. Friday's proposals will be open to a 60-day public comment period once they are published in the Federal Register, pushing the final word on 2014 levels into the new year. Final 2013 mandates were published in August. (Reporting by Ros Krasny in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)