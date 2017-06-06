By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 6 Five Democratic senators
asked the Environmental Protection Agency in a letter on Tuesday
to hand over documents relating to the role of Carl Icahn, a
refining company owner, in shaping biofuels policy at the
agency.
Lawmakers have for months raised concerns that Icahn's dual
role as a high-powered investor and an adviser to President
Donald Trump on regulation could lead to conflicts of interest.
Icahn, a billionaire, owns the oil refining company CVR Energy
, which is heavily impacted by U.S. policies requiring
refiners to blend biofuels into their gasoline and diesel.
The senators - Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Debbie
Stabenow, Jeff Merkley and Tammy Duckworth - addressed the
letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, requesting that he
hand over communications between the EPA and Icahn or
representatives of CVR Energy.
They also requested reports, data and briefings exchanged
between the agency and Icahn.
"Statements made by him or actions taken by his companies
may now be seen as signaling changes in EPA or administration
policy which may, in turn, affect the price of CVR stock and the
RIN market," the senators wrote in a letter sent to Pruitt on
Tuesday.
A RIN, or Renewable Identification Number, is the name given
to biofuels blending credits that many refiners are required to
purchase under the U.S. biofuels regulation.
In February, Icahn, who is an unpaid adviser to Trump,
submitted a proposal to the White House to change the U.S.
biofuels program, the Renewable Fuel Standard, in a way that
would ease the burden on oil refining companies, including his
own.
A Reuters review of corporate filings in April showed that
Icahn's company had also taken a large short position on
biofuels credits - a bet that prices for biofuels credits would
fall - that would have yielded big profits if the White House
adopted the proposal.
White House officials have said the EPA is now considering
Icahn's proposed overhaul to the biofuels program.
The senators gave Pruitt until June 16 to provide the
information. The letter comes after the senators twice asked the
White House and Icahn for information about his biofuels
dealings but received no response.
Those senators last month sent a letter to the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, urging that it probe
Icahn's activity in the market. The CFTC on Monday informed them
and four other senators that it will not investigate the credits
because RINS are not traded on futures markets.
