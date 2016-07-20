(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. farming and oil lobbies
have spent over a decade battling over a government program that
requires that renewable fuels are blended with gasoline, but a
recent survey showed motorists largely don't know or care what
goes into their gas tanks.
In a June 28-July 5 Reuters/Ipsos poll of about 1,500 U.S.
drivers, more than a half said they were unfamiliar with
ethanol. About the same portion of respondents said they paid
little or no attention to whether the gasoline they bought
contained ethanol.
The results show that multi million dollar campaigns waged
by corn farmers and the biofuel lobby to boost the use ethanol
in fuels and by the oil industry defending the status quo,
barely registered with consumers and gas retailers.
"I have no idea" what's in the gas," said Kerri Price, 53,
who lives near Albuquerque and drives a Jeep Grand Cherokee. "I
just drive up, look for the cheapest price and pump."
Nearly all U.S. gasoline contains about 10 percent ethanol,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. Many consumers are unaware of that or of fuels
with higher 15 and 85 percent ethanol content that the biofuel
lobby promotes.
Both the survey results and interviews with motorists show
cost and convenience trump everything, with 93 percent of those
surveyed saying price influenced their decisions and 80 percent
said location of a gas station was a priority.
The online poll of over 2,500 American adults included 1,526
people who said they commute to work in their personal vehicles.
Higher ethanol blends tend to be slightly cheaper than the
standard 10-percent gasoline, but shale oil boom and the
collapse in oil and gas prices in the past two years have
limited that price advantage. The E15 fuel with up to 15 percent
of ethanol costs about 5 cents per gallon, about 2 percent, less
than the standard gasoline, according to estimates from the
Renewable Fuels Association.
Surging shale production has also effectively made the
United States energy self-sufficient, helping accomplish one of
the goals of the 2005 legislation that introduced biofuel
blending targets. Reducing greenhouse emissions was another
reason the United States and more than 60 other countries have
adopted renewable fuel targets, but the environment does not
seem to play a primary role in consumers' decisions, the survey
showed. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/29QcS5r)
DIFFERENT SHADE OF GREEN
"People say they want to be green but the green they care
about at the pump is in their wallet," said John Eichberger,
Executive Director of the Fuels Institute.
On the other hand, Big Oil and auto manufacturers also seem
to have struggled getting through with their message that higher
ethanol blends could impair vehicle durability and performance.
According to the poll, about four out of 10 Americans who
drive to work said they did not know if ethanol was good for a
vehicle's general performance, while the rest appeared to be
split about it. The same portion did not know if ethanol
affected their mileage.
The reason the debate does not seem to resonate among
consumers is that particularly the ethanol industry has focused
its efforts on lobbying lawmakers in Washington, said Laura
Sheehan, an adjunct professor at Georgetown University's School
of Continuing Studies.
"It would take a full-out consumer education campaign. We're
talking an exorbitantly expensive one," said Sheehan, who is
also a public relations specialist in the energy sector.
"You'd have to make the campaign very personal. Ethanol is
just not personal to the average consumer ..."
Big oil, biofuels companies, environmentalist and farm
groups spent at least $15 million in 2015 alone on lobbying
around biofuels and related issues, according to a Reuters
analysis of congressional lobbyist records. That figure does not
include spending on advertising.
Biofuel industry representatives say there is inherent
difficulty in reaching consumers if a product is not widely
available. While the 10 percent blend is now standard, fuel with
up to 15 or 85 percent ethanol content is only available at a
few hundred out the nation's 150,000 gas stations.
"The more the fuel is available, the more the industry will
do to educate consumers and advance availability," said Robert
White, the Renewable Fuels Association's Vice President of
Industry Relations.
For Sheetz, one of the largest U.S. fuel retailers to offer
the 15 percent and 85 percent ethanol blends, the strategy is
just to keep increasing the supply. The company is about to
finish rolling out pumps for such fuels at its 60 stores in
North Carolina.
"Did people know they wanted an iPad before it was out
there?" said Michael Lorenz, Sheetz's executive vice president
of petroleum supply. "Sometimes consumers don't know what they
want until you can show it to them."
