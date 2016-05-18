By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 U.S. environmental regulators
were expected to raise targets for the amount of corn-based
ethanol and biofuels that must be mixed into the nation's motor
fuel supply next year in a proposal that could come as early as
Wednesday afternoon, five sources said.
Sources expected the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
to raise requirements from the 18.11 billion gallons set this
year reflecting strong demand for diesel and gasoline as
Americans drive at a record pace, sources said. The 2016 target
included 14.5 billion gallons for ethanol.
A spokeswoman for the EPA declined to comment on the timing
of the proposal or its contents.
The size of the rise was not known, but it would fall short
of the 24 billion gallons outlined in a 2007 law aimed at
weaning the United States off oil imports and boosting the use
of fuel based on renewable sources such as corn.
The EPA said last year that those requirements were
unachievable, acknowledging infrastructure constraints known as
the "blend wall," the 10 percent saturation point for ethanol
blended in gasoline.
An ethanol target of 15 billion gallons would be a victory
for the farm lobby and biofuels companies like Poet LLC, which
has spent millions to produce advanced biofuels, and a blow to
the oil industry.
Releasing the targets ahead of 2017 would be part of the
EPA's efforts to get the controversial policy back on track
after years of delays in the program, which has seen entrenched
oil and farm interests fight an increasingly fraught lobbying
battle.
In November, the agency unveiled a retroactive target for
2014 and the first for 2015 and 2016, triggering lawsuits from
both Big Corn and Big Oil.
(Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)