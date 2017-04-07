WASHINGTON, April 7 The Department of Justice said on Friday it had sentenced the owner of a New Jersey feedstock processor to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit fraud in a scheme connected to credits for making biodiesel.

The department sentenced Malek Jalal, owner of Unity Fuels, to 60 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution for the scheme that involved more than $7 million fraudulent tax credits and renewable fuel credits known as RINs, the DOJ said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)