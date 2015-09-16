Sept 16 (Reuters) -- Advanced biofuels companies including Abengoa SA unit and Aemetis Inc :

* Send letter to President Barack Obama, asking Administration to rethink Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) proposal for biofuels use

* Say Administration has "undermined" the RFS program, is failing to reward those that made the investments to promote renewable fuel

* To read the full letter, click here: bit.ly/1KgCumT (Reporting by Chris Prentice)