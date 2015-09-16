PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
Sept 16 (Reuters) -- Advanced biofuels companies including Abengoa SA unit and Aemetis Inc :
* Send letter to President Barack Obama, asking Administration to rethink Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) proposal for biofuels use
* Say Administration has "undermined" the RFS program, is failing to reward those that made the investments to promote renewable fuel
* To read the full letter, click here: bit.ly/1KgCumT (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.