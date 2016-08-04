By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 4 An oil refining group on
Thursday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to
change the way it enforces the country's biofuel mandate,
stepping up pressure on the agency to alter the program.
The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)
filed a petition urging the EPA to move the responsibility for
complying with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) further
downstream in the refining and distribution process.
"This is an administrative petition that we're filing to try
to make the program better until Congress can step in and do
what really needs to be done and that is repeal the program,"
AFPM President Chet Thompson told Reuters.
Thompson called the petition a "reasonable step" that would
make the program "far more equitable."
AFPM and other oil and gas groups have long been opposed to
the RFS, which sets the amounts of biofuels such as ethanol that
must be blended into U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies annually.
They argue the mandates are costly for refiners and do not
reflect actual gasoline demand, which has not risen as fast as
lawmakers originally envisioned.
The RFS, which is managed by the EPA, currently requires oil
refiners and importers to show they are blending ethanol and
other renewable fuels with gasoline and diesel.
AFPM is asking that EPA make the owners of fuel at loading
racks responsible for showing the mandated biofuels were
blended.
AFPM's petition follows a similar request filed by Valero
Energy Corp in June.
Oil refiners and importers are required to prove compliance
with the renewable fuel mandate by either blending biofuels or
buying paper credits, known as RINs, from companies that are in
compliance.
Companies like fuel retailers, which blend fuels, benefit
from selling RINs to obligated parties. Their profits from RIN
sales could soar this year as prices of the credits have jumped
to highs not seen since 2013 on supply worries due to more
ambitious targets for biofuels.
EPA has repeatedly indicated that it would consider changing
the obligated parties if it became clear the RIN market was not
functioning as it should, Thompson said.
"The cost of RINs today is over a dollar, it's pretty clear
that the RIN market is not working," he said. "We're calling EPA
out on its own promise, to reconsider it when the time was
right."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)