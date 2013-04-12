(In eighth paragraph, corrects title of Mike Shaw to make clear
he runs a CDC laboratory instead of being director of the CDC)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 11 Even as U.S. officials this
week awaited the arrival of a sample of the new bird flu virus
from China - typically the first step in making a flu vaccine -
government-backed researchers had already begun testing a "seed"
strain of the virus made from the genetic code posted on the
Internet.
This new, faster approach is the result of a collaboration
among the U.S. government, vaccine maker Novartis and
a unit of the J. Craig Venter Institute, which is using
synthetic biology - in which scientists take the genetic code of
the virus and use it as a recipe to build the virus from
scratch.
It was an idea born in the aftermath of the 2009 H1N1
pandemic, in which production delays and poor-quality seed
strain slowed delivery of the vaccine until October, late enough
that people were already sick with swine flu.
The new method has shaved two weeks off the vaccine-making
process. It will take five to six months to ramp up production,
but even weeks could make a difference in the case of a
potentially deadly flu pandemic, said Robin Robinson, director
of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority,
an agency that falls under the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for
Preparedness and Response.
"We'll take it," Robinson said. "If the virus turns out to
be a tough one, that could be very important."
So far, at least 33 people have been infected and 10 have
died from the strain of bird flu known as H7N9 first found in
humans last month.
When the genetic sequence for the virus became available on
March 30, Robinson said, U.S. health officials decided to try
the new synthetic biology technique to try to speed the process.
That's when Novartis and Venter's company, Synthetic Genomics
Vaccines Inc, went to work. By Thursday, April 4, they had
synthetic DNA ready and had started to grow the virus in dog
kidney cells.
Mike Shaw, who directs the influenza laboratory for the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said a sample of the
virus arrived from China on Thursday afternoon.
That would normally be the starting point of making a seed
vaccine. Scientists would take the sample, grow it and ensure it
would grow well in chicken eggs or cells.
That involves a certain amount of guesswork, however. The
new process of building the virus based on its genetic code
allows "almost guaranteed success," Shaw said.
"That is because you're creating a virus that is almost
tailor-made," he said.
Shaw said the CDC plans to take a vaccine candidate at least
to the stage of human safety trials.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Douglas Royalty)