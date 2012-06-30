By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, June 30
SALMON, Idaho, June 30 Millions of birds have
died and millions more are in danger from an o bscure but
widespread hazard in 12 Western states - uncapped plastic pipes
used to mark many of the 3.4 million mining claims on public
lands, wildlife advocates say.
Migratory birds from western meadowlarks and mountain
bluebirds to screech owls and woodpeckers are mistaking the open
ends of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, pipes for natural hollows
suitable for nesting, roosting or congregating to generate body
heat.
Doomed birds enter the PVC pipes, which average 4 inches (10
cm) in diameter and stand about 4 feet (122 cm) high, but become
trapped as they fail to gain traction on the smooth interior
surfaces and cannot extend their wings to fly out of the narrow
cavities. They eventually succumb to starvation or dehydration.
Federal land management officials acknowledge the threat,
estimated by the American Bird Conservancy as responsible for at
least 1 million bird deaths a year, although mining industry
representatives say wildlife advocates exaggerate the problem.
PVC piping - durable, cheap and easily visible - became the
material of choice for the flagging of mining claims in the West
over the past several decades, wildlife managers said.
Those claims have proliferated under a century-old law that
permits private citizens to stake rights to gold, silver and
other "hard-rock minerals" on federal property administered by
the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
Mining claim boundaries must be marked but the nation's
hard-rock mining law - which dates to the 1870s and was enacted
in part to promote development and settlement of the Western
frontier - leaves it to states and mining districts to regulate
how those delineations are made.
Government land managers insist they take bird mortality
from PVC pipes very seriously and are assessing the full extent
of bird die-offs across hundreds of millions of acres of BLM
land and national forests.
"We're in clear acknowledgment of the issue and will be
examining what guidelines or polices may be needed for
structures that place birds at risk," said Chris Iverson,
assistant director of wildlife for the Forest Service.
The BLM is looking at ways to coax, rather than mandate,
changes in how mining claims are staked.
"We would expect to see a more immediate change with
partnering rather than regulating," said Geoff Walsh, a BLM
migratory bird liaison.
Possible steps include encouraging prospectors, through a
letter or web-based campaign, to replace PVC pipes with solid
markers such as wooden posts.
PUBLIC EDUCATION, VOLUNTEER EFFORTS
Government agencies, aware for years that uncapped PVC pipes
were killing birds, have to date relied on public education to
curtail the deaths, officials said.
But with populations declining among nearly two-thirds of
all bird species found in the United States, the federal
government is obliged by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act to
prevent the incidental deaths of migratory birds and even to
penalize violators, said Darin Schroeder, vice president with
the American Bird Conservancy.
"This is a very significant bird mortality threat. Not only
does the government have a legal responsibility, it has an
ethical one," he said.
The conservancy's Robert Johns said the deaths came to his
group's attention in recent weeks amid reports that volunteers
in Nevada were removing the hollow markers beginning in November
2011 under a provision of a 2009 state law. Johns has since
sought more information from wildlife agencies in the West.
"Every stone I turned over revealed more bad things," he
said, conservatively estimating the potential number of uncapped
pipes at 10 million.
Laura Skaer, executive director of the Northwest Mining
Association, said bird groups are blowing the issue out of
proportion.
"The estimates are just laughable to us," she said. "Unless
they are really old claims that haven't been renewed, you're not
going to find any PVC pipes."
Birders argue the Western landscape is littered with them.
The trend is pronounced in Nevada, which is home to 1 million
mining claims, many of them inactive, according to the BLM. A
1993 law in Nevada sought to reduce bird deaths by requiring
capped pipes but the caps were routinely displaced or damaged by
the elements, wildlife managers said.
John Hiatt, conservation chairman of the Red Rock Audubon
Society in Las Vegas, said volunteer efforts to remove the PVC
pipes hardly register in areas of a state where the
white-colored markers appear "as far as the eye can see."
Nevada Department of Wildlife biologist Christy Klinger said
the agency has freed up funds and gained donations from mining
outfits to hire crews to remove pipes.
"But the problem is immense; how do you tackle that?"
Klinger said. "Even if we had the manpower to do it, it will
take years and years."
