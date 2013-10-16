Oct 16 An Alaska Airlines flight on its way to
Hawaii from California made an emergency landing in Oakland on
Wednesday after what may have been a bird strike, and all on
board were safe, a spokesman for the Port of Oakland said.
The Boeing 737-800 had been carrying 166 passengers and crew
members on a flight from San Jose, California, and made the
landing shortly after takeoff after pilots reported a bird may
have flown into one of the engines, said spokesman Brian Kidd.
It was too soon to know whether a bird really did fly into
the engines, he said.
The plane, which took off from San Jose at 8:30 a.m. local
time, landed in Oakland without incident at 9 a.m. The
passengers were switched to another plane to continue their trip
to Honolulu, Kidd said.
Alaska Airlines is a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group Inc
.