By Thomas Zambito
| NEW YORK, April 26
Never mind unruly passengers,
baggage fees and wind shear. The real scourges of air traffic
these days are black-bellied plovers, herring gulls and
yellow-bellied sapsuckers, aviation experts say.
These and other birds have all met their demise crashing
into aircraft during takeoff and landing at airports across the
United States over the past two years, federal records show.
Since April 2010, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport has
logged 400 bird strikes, while New York's LaGuardia tallied 280
and John F. Kennedy International 450. Los Angeles International
trailed with 185, records show.
While these collisions seldom end badly for anyone other
than the bird, two recent post-takeoff bird strikes forced
pilots into emergency landings at Kennedy and Westchester County
Airport in New York.
The incidents renewed concerns raised in 2009 when a flock
of geese took out two engines of a US Airways jet, forcing
Captain Chesley Sullenberger to touch down on the Hudson River.
This week, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand weighed in
with legislation that would force federal officials to speed up
the removal of Canadian geese coming from a wildlife refuge
beside Kennedy Airport.
"We cannot afford to sit back and wait for a catastrophe to
occur before cutting through bureaucratic red tape between
federal agencies," Gillibrand said.
Veteran commercial pilot Paul Eschenfelder believes bird
strikes continue to mount because the airline industry has
failed to view the threat as seriously as other flying hazards.
"Let's attack this the same way we did wind shear and
volcanic ash," says Eschenfelder, a pilot for three decades who
teaches a wildlife training course at Florida's Embry-Riddle
Aeronautical University.
"Let's look at this as the Super Bowl. Right now we don't
have a game plan, we don't have a coach and there's no way we're
going to win."
Pete Scherrer, the manager of Westchester Airport, came up
with a plan two years ago to rid his 700-acre airport of not
only birds but wildlife that have found their way onto airport
runways.
Scherrer hired a full-time wildlife biologist whose job is
to destroy habitats that geese, ducks and other birds prefer.
He's in the midst of a $5 million upgrade of his fence line
to keep out foxes, coyotes, deer and the occasional bobcat. He's
moved garbage dumpsters off airport property so they don't serve
as feeding grounds.
When all that fails, Scherrer's workers break out the heavy
ammunition. "We shoot them," Scherrer said.
Animal-rights groups once protested the idea but not since
pilot Sullenberger became a national hero for saving the lives
of his 155 passengers, Scherrer says.
"Before the Miracle on the Hudson, we couldn't even shoot a
mosquito," Scherrer said, referring to Sullenberger's landing on
the Hudson. "But the pendulum swings."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Todd Eastham)