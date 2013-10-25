Oct 25 Catholics in North Dakota were warned to
watch for symptoms of hepatitis A after a bishop with the
disease served Communion at four churches, putting worshipers at
risk, state officials said.
Bishop John Folda of the Catholic Diocese of Fargo got
hepatitis from contaminated food while in Italy last month for a
conference of newly ordained bishops, Aliceyn Magelky,
spokeswoman for the diocese, said on Friday.
Folda served Communion during Mass at three churches in
Fargo and one church in Jamestown between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7,
according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The Mass in
Jamestown was at a convention of priests.
"He feels terrible about it," Magelky said. "He did not know
when coming back that he had contracted the virus or he would
have refrained from participating in Mass much sooner."
Magelky said Folda is feeling better and has not been
infectious since Oct. 16, but is still not on a full work
schedule. Priests who attended Folda's Mass in Jamestown were
notified directly of the bishop's illness, she said.
Hepatitis A can cause infection of the liver and is found in
the feces of infected people, according to the health
department. It is most often spread when people with the disease
fail to wash their hands thoroughly and then touch other people.
"The risk of people getting hepatitis A in this situation is
low, but the department of health felt it was important for
people to know about the possible exposure," Molly Howell,
immunization program manager for the agency said in a news
release.
The department encouraged people who received Communion from
Folda to check with their doctors if they notice symptoms such
as fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal
discomfort, dark urine, pale stools or jaundice.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Xavier
Briand)