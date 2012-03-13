* Meeting in Washington to discuss battle with Obama
administration
* Some bishops concerned about strident rhetoric, public
perception
By Stephanie Simon
DENVER, March 13 Facing small but clear
signs of discontent within their own ranks, U.S. Catholic
bishops may be poised to rethink their aggressive tactics for
fighting a federal mandate that health insurance plans cover
contraception, according to sources close to influential
bishops.
There are no indications that the bishops will drop their
fight against the federal mandate. But dozens of bishops,
meeting this week in Washington, are likely to discuss concerns
that their battle against the Obama administration over birth
control risks being viewed by the public as narrow and partisan
and thus diminishes the church's moral authority, the sources
said.
"They're going to have to look at not just what their moral
theology tells them they should do, but at what political
reality tells them," said Thomas Reese, a Catholic priest and
Georgetown University scholar who has written extensively about
the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "These are strategic
and tactical questions."
One sign of a coming recalibration: A sweeping statement on
religious liberty, now circulating in draft form, that aims to
broaden the bishops' focus far beyond the contraception mandate.
The draft statement, slated to be released soon to a burst
of publicity, condemns an array of local, state and federal
policies as violations of religious freedom, said Martin
Nussbaum, a private attorney who has consulted with the bishops.
The draft cites, for instance, a Republican-backed law in
Alabama that makes it a crime to harbor, transport or rent
property to illegal immigrants. The bishops have joined liberals
in opposing that law, arguing that would make it a crime to
minister to people in need.
By broadening their religious freedom campaign, the bishops
hope to rally support from Catholics and the public at large --
even from those who may disagree with them on contraception. The
bishops see a need "to remind all their audiences that religious
liberty isn't just about [a federal mandate] in an election
year," said Richard Garnett, a University of Notre Dame law
professor who works with the bishops. "We cannot let it be
dismissed as merely having to do with one particular question."
Polls have shown that a majority of Americans, including
most Catholics, support President Barack Obama's policy of
requiring health insurance plans to offer free contraception,
including sterilization and the morning-after pill.
When the policy was announced in January, only houses of
worship were exempt. After an outcry from Catholic leaders who
view artificial contraception as immoral, Obama last month
modified the plan. He said church-affiliated institutions, such
as Catholic universities, would not have to pay for the
contraceptive coverage themselves. Instead their insurers would
pick up the tab.
The compromise satisfied some religious groups, including
the Catholic Health Association, which represents hospitals
nationwide. But the bishops have sustained a loud drumbeat of
opposition.
BITING RHETORIC
Their campaign has included sharp attacks on the Obama
administration, which some bishops have compared to communist
regimes in the former Soviet Union and North Korea. In a recent
column for the Chicago Archdiocese newspaper, Cardinal Francis
George accused the administration of plotting to destroy
Catholic institutions.
The biting rhetoric has made some bishops uncomfortable.
In an opinion piece last week in the Catholic journal
"America," Bishop Blase Cupich of Spokane, Washington, urged
calm, civility and respect for the president as a man of faith.
He wrote that "in the long run threats and condemnations have a
limited impact" and warned that escalating the fight "has the
potential to bring lasting harm to both the church and the
nation."
Other bishops have chosen not to dwell on the birth-control
policy, even as their colleagues ramped up their rhetoric. In a
recent letter to his flock about public policy concerns, Bishop
Howard Hubbard of Albany, New York focused exclusively on state
issues, pushing for more food aid to poor families and against
casino gambling.
Sister Simone Campbell, who leads a Catholic social justice
network, said she has seen "internal divisions" emerging among
the bishops about "what really matters" and where the church
should focus its public megaphone. She expects the dissent to be
aired this week at the closed-door meetings in Washington.
"They're going to have a big tussle on their hands," she said.
In an interview this week with Religion News Service, Bishop
William Lori said that divisions within the church had allowed
the administration to deal with different factions, rather than
working on a solution that would satisfy everyone in the church.
"And I think that is in part why we are in a fairly unhappy spot
right now," he said. He called for new negotiations with the
White House.
There are some indications that the bishops would come to
negotiations with more flexibility. Earlier, they called for
rescinding the birth-control rule altogether and for allowing
even secular employers to opt out if they had a moral objection.
But Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York suggested in a recent
blog post that if the "suffocating mandate" couldn't be scrapped
entirely, he would settle for more exemptions for religious
institutions, "so that churches can be free."
The Obama administration, however, has made clear it's not
interested in negotiating changes to the policy.
Instead, an administration official said the White House
would value input from the bishops on practical questions such
as how to accommodate Catholic institutions that provide their
own insurance and don't want to pay for birth control. But such
accommodations would not change the bottom line: "Women will
still have access to preventive care that includes contraceptive
services," the official said, "no matter where they work."
(Reporting By Stephanie Simon in Denver; Editing by Marilyn W.
Thompson and Christopher Wilson)