(Corrects penultimate paragraph to show that Our Sunday Visitor
is a nonprofit organization)
By Stephanie Simon
ATLANTA, June 13 U.S. Catholic bishops,
concerned that the American public perceives the church as
divided and weak, vowed on Wednesday to present a united front
during a "Fortnight to Freedom" celebration of religious liberty
that begins next week in dioceses across the nation.
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, who has been leading
the campaign, told bishops assembled for a national convention
in Atlanta that Fortnight should focus on the principles of
religious freedom and should not dwell on "parties, candidates
or elections."
Yet the bishops did not repudiate the sharp, and often
sharply partisan, rhetoric that has characterized the religious
liberty campaign, which church officials launched earlier this
year in protest of an Obama Administration regulation requiring
all health insurance plans to provide free birth control.
One bishop, however, did urge his colleagues to refrain from
referring to the 2010 federal health-care law as "Obamacare,"
since that is a term used mostly by opponents of the president
and could be seen as overly partisan.
The church teaches that artificial contraception is a sin.
Bishops protesting the mandate have compared Obama with Hitler
and Stalin and accused his administration of strangling the
Catholic Church.
"UNBELIEVABLE AND EGREGIOUS"
Leading up to the meeting, some liberal Catholics had
expressed hope that at least a handful of bishops would stand up
to urge the assembly to moderate its rhetoric and take pains to
avoid being seen as excessively partisan.
Bishop Stephen Blaire seemed to take a step in that
direction in an interview with a Jesuit magazine in late May in
which he called for a "broader discussion" among bishops to
ensure that their message of religious liberty was not
"co-opted" by groups "very far to the right."
On Wednesday, however, Blaire made a point of praising the
religious liberty campaign and calling the federal contraceptive
mandate an "unbelievable and egregious" intrusion on the right
of the church and its institutions to follow their consciences.
He led a motion, which passed unanimously, to reaffirm a
document calling for Catholics to unite behind the religious
freedom campaign.
Even bishops who have called for more dialogue with the
Obama Administration said this was not an issue on which they
could seek reconciliation. "These are clear examples of the
freedom of religion being restricted," said Bishop Michael
Sheehan of Santa Fe.
Several dozen Catholic institutions, including 13 dioceses,
have filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the contraceptive
mandate. The issue could become moot if the U.S. Supreme Court
overturns the Obama health-care law in a ruling expected later
this month, but the mandate could also survive if the law, or
some portions of it, are upheld.
The Obama administration exempted religious institutions
from the contraceptive mandate but used a very narrow
definition: Only churches and groups that primarily serve and
employ people of just one faith can qualify.
That means most Catholic hospitals, universities and
charities cannot qualify, as they serve the public at large. The
administration sought to accommodate those institutions by
giving them an extra year to comply with the mandate, until
August 2013, and by saying they would not have to pay for the
contraceptive coverage themselves; their insurance companies
would pick up the tab.
The compromise satisfied some Catholics, mostly on the left,
but the bishops remain implacably opposed. They want an
exemption not just for all religious institutions of any type
but also for any individual business owner who objects to
contraceptive coverage on moral or religious grounds, even if he
runs an entirely secular business.
MUSIC AND CAR MAGNETS
Archbishop Lori made clear the bishops would not back down
from that principle. "Defending religious freedom is not a walk
in the park," he said in a speech, noting that the bishops had
come in for criticism and even derision for their views. "It may
be tempting to get discouraged, to second-guess the effort and
to soft-pedal our message, but in fact I would say this should
encourage us to do exactly the opposite."
The bishops said they hoped to enlist prominent lay
Catholics to make statements and appear in promotions supporting
the religious liberty campaign, to combat what they said was an
erroneous public impression that the rest of the faithful do not
stand with them on this issue.
Sister Simone Campbell, a nun who runs a social justice
advocacy group and has clashed with the bishops frequently, said
she found the "scripted, stilted" tone of the meeting
disappointing and unproductive. "I'm really concerned that our
leadership seems to think there is no room for dialogue in our
discernment of the way forward," she said. "The bishops don't
understand what it is to build a coalition in a democratic
culture."
The Fortnight for Freedom campaign runs from June 21 to July
4. It features a variety of events designed to appeal to
Catholics of all ages, from a Twitter campaign to a music
festival at a winery to traditional Masses to the distribution
of 10,000 car magnets promoting religious freedom. Two Kansas
bishops have organized rallies in front of government buildings
in Topeka and Wichita. Other dioceses are sponsoring conferences
and public prayer. Bishops are also encouraging Catholics to
pray briefly for religious liberty each day at 3 p.m. in a
campaign they dub "A Minute to Win It!"
The campaign and lawsuits are being funded in part by
donations from Catholic organizations including Knights of
Columbus and the Order of Malta and the Catholic nonprofit
organization Our Sunday Visitor, Lori said.
At the conclusion of the all-day meeting, Cardinal Timothy
Dolan showed off the ultimate Fortnight to Freedom fan gear: a
red foam hand, the type often waved at sports events, printed
with the Fortnight to Freedom logo and the message "#1 Freedom."
(Editing by Douglas Royalty)