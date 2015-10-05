(Adds details about past auction winners, bitcoin price)

NEW YORK Oct 5 The U.S. government on Monday announced it would hold a final auction of bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the creator of Silk Road, an online black market where illegal drugs and other goods could be purchased with the digital currency.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it would hold an online auction on Nov. 5 for about 44,341 bitcoins.

The auction will be the last of the bitcoins the government took into custody while prosecuting Ross Ulbricht, who authorities say ran Silk Road before being sentenced in May to life in prison.

The Marshals Service so far has conducted three auctions related to the case - two in June and December 2014 for nearly 80,000 bitcoins seized during the 2013 raid of Silk Road, and one this past March for 50,000 bitcoins.

Past winners of the bitcoin auctions included Barry Silbert's SecondMarket, billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper and bitcoin exchange ItBit.

In trading at midday (1600 GMT), one bitcoin was equivalent to $238.25 on the BitStamp platform. At its peak in late 2013, bitcoin traded at more than $1,200. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and G Crosse)