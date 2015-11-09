(Adds details, paragraph on Genesis Trading which did not win
this auction, bitcoin price, byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Nov 9 New York-based bitcoin exchange
itBit said on Monday it won five blocks of the digital currency
at last week's auction conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The bid by itBit was organized on behalf of a syndicate of
the exchange's and over-the-counter trading clients, said Bobby
Cho, director of trading at itBit, in an email to Reuters.
The five blocks of the virtual currency may have added up to
at least 10,000 bitcoins. Cho declined to make further comments.
Last week's auction included 21 blocks of 2,000 bitcoins and
one block of over 2,341.
The U.S. government on Thursday held its final auction of
bitcoins seized during the prosecution of the creator of Silk
Road, an online black market where the virtual currency could be
used to buy illegal drugs and other goods.
It auctioned 44,341 bitcoins last week.
When contacted for comment, the U.S. Marshals Service said
it was not anticipating further announcements on Monday.
itBit also won part of the U.S. government's auction in
March, nabbing 3,000 of the 50,000 bitcoins auctioned.
In May, itBit became the first virtual currency company to
receive a charter to operate as a trust company in the state of
New York.
Meanwhile, Genesis Global Trading, a unit of Digital
Currency Group founded by prominent bitcoin investor Barry
Silbert, was informed by the U.S. Marshals Service that the
company did not win any of the blocks up for auction, the
company's chief executive officer, Brendan O'Connor, said in an
email to Reuters on Monday.
In late trading on Monday, bitcoin was trading up 1.8
percent on the day at $379.27 on the BitStamp
platform. That put the value of the 44,341 bitcoins auctioned at
about $16.8 million.
Bitcoins are used as a vehicle for moving money around the
world quickly and anonymously via the Web without the need for
third-party verification.
Last Thursday's auction drew just 11 registered bidders and
30 bids, a decline from the March sale, which attracted 34 bids
from 14 registered bidders.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Nate Raymond; Editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)