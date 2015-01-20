NEW YORK Jan 20 Bitcoin payment processor
Coinbase said on Tuesday it has raised $75 million from several
major financial institutions, including the New York Stock
Exchange, USAA Bank, and Spanish banking group BBVA.
In a statement, Coinbase said funding for this round was led
by DFJ Growth, with participation from existing investors such
as Andreessen Horowitz, Union Square Ventures, and Ribbit
Capital.
Vikram Pandit, former Citigroup Inc chief executive
officer, and Tom Glocer, former Thomson Reuters CEO
also participated in the latest capital-raising.
The $75 million total was the largest funding round to date
for a bitcoin company, according to Coinbase, which added that
the total capital raised so far amounted to $106 million.
The latest round, which also included an investment from NTT
DoCoMo Inc, Japan's largest mobile telecommunications
operator, will help accelerate international expansion.
Aside from processing bitcoin payments, Coinbase also
provides wallet services for holders of the digital currency.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)