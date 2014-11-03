UPDATE 3-Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
NEW YORK Nov 2 New York's Department of Financial Services is considering creating a special type of bitcoin license called a "Transitional BitLicense," which would let certain small businesses and start-ups operate within a more flexible framework, according to the department's Superintendent, Benjamin Lawsky.
Lawsky is due to make the announcement on Sunday night at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.
The initial comment period for the proposed BitLicense framework ended on Oct. 21, 2014.
The DFS is also designating a small group of specialized examiners to deal with start-ups and their license applications. (Reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds statement from large Akzo shareholder Elliott)
* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals announces submission of responses to ema day 180 list of outstanding issues for marketing authorization application for vosaroxin