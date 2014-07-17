NEW YORK, July 17 The New York State Department
of Financial Services said on Thursday it seeks public comments
on its proposed plan to regulate firms that deal with bitcoins
and other Internet currencies in a bid to protect consumers and
ward off money laundering schemes.
After a 45-day public comment period, the proposed rules
face additional review and possible changes on the feedback
before the state regulator finalizes them.
"We recognize that - as the first state to put forward
specially tailored rules for virtual currency firms - continued
public feedback will be an important part of finalizing this
regulatory framework," the state's Superintendent of Financial
Services Benjamin Lawsky said in a statement.
The department's "BitLicenses" will be required for firms
engaged in the following virtual currency businesses:
1. Receiving or transmitting virtual currency on behalf of
consumers;
2. Securing, storing, or maintaining custody or control of
such virtual currency on the behalf of customers;
3. Performing retail conversion services, including the
conversion or exchange of fiat currency or other value into
virtual currency, the conversion or exchange of virtual currency
into fiat currency or other value, or the conversion or exchange
of one form of virtual currency into another form of virtual
currency;
4. Buying and selling virtual currency as a customer
business (as distinct from personal use); or
5. Controlling, administering, or issuing a virtual
currency.
For more on the 40-page proposal, see here
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)