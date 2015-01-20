Jan 20 U.S. authorities announced charges
Tuesday against a Washington state man they say assisted in the
management of the successor website to Silk Road, an online
black market bazaar where drugs and other illicit goods could be
bought with bitcoin.
Brian Farrell, 26, was arrested late Friday on a charge of
conspiracy to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in
connection with a criminal complaint filed in federal court in
Seattle that outlined his alleged role as a staff member for the
Silk Road 2.0 website.
Farrell's arrest came as a trial continued in New York
federal court in the case of Ross Ulbricht, the alleged operator
of the original Silk Road, which authorities say Ulbricht ran
under the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts."
Silk Road 2.0 was launched late in 2013, weeks after
authorities had shuttered the original Silk Road website and
arrested Ulbricht.
Like the original website, Silk Road 2.0 allowed users to
anonymously buy and sell drugs, computer hacking tools and other
illicit items, using the digital currency bitcoin, authorities
said.
In November, federal authorities in Manhattan announced they
had shut down Silk Road 2.0 and arrested its alleged operator,
Blake Benthall, who prosecutors say operated the website under
the name "Defcon."
Prosecutors say Farrell was a key assistant to Benthall and
was part of a small staff of online administrators and forum
moderators, using the moniker "DoctorClu."
Earlier this month, U.S. authorities executed a search
warrant on his residence in Bellevue, Washington, and
interviewed Farrell, the complaint said.
After being confronted with the fact that an IP address for
the residence was linked to Silk Road 2.0, Farrell said he
worked as Defcon's righthand man and served as his spokesman,
the complaint said.
A lawyer for Farrell could not be reached for comment
Monday. Benthall's lawyer declined comment.
The case is U.S. v. Farrell, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Washington, No. 15-mj-00016.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)