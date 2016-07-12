July 12 SolidX Partners Inc, a blockchain
technology company, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to launch an exchange-traded product that tracks the
price of bitcoins.
SolidX Bitcoin Trust will list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol XBTC upon regulatory approval,
SolidX Partners said on Tuesday.
SolidX is the second company to file for a bitcoin
exchange-traded product with the U.S. regulators.
The Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust, owned by brothers Cameron and
Tyler Winklevoss, filed an application for a bitcoin ETF three
years ago.
Last month, the brothers filed to switch the listing of
their proposed bitcoin ETF to BATS Global Markets from Nasdaq.
If approved by the SEC, the Winklevoss ETF would be the
first bitcoin ETF issued by a U.S. entity.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)