(Updates with Karpeles comment)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 15 A U.S. agent investigating Silk
Road told jurors at a trial of accused operator Ross Ulbricht
that he believed in 2013 that the former chief of the Mt. Gox
bitcoin exchange, Mark Karpeles, may have been the mastermind
behind the black market website.
Questioning of Jared Der-Yeghiayan, a U.S. Department of
Homeland Security special agent, showed Ulbricht's defense was
seeking to cast doubts over the allegation that Ulbricht was
Silk Road's operator, known as "Dread Pirate Roberts."
Ulbricht's lawyer Joshua Dratel pointed to Karpeles, who was
CEO of Mt. Gox. The company filed for bankruptcy a year ago
after saying it lost nearly half a billion dollars worth of
virtual coins.
"Our position is he set up Mr. Ulbricht," Dratel said
outside jurors' presence.
Karpeles, who was never charged, denied he had anything to
do with Silk Road.
"This is probably going to be disappointing for you, but I
am not and have never been Dread Pirate Roberts," he said in an
email sent to Reuters and other media.
"The investigation reached that conclusion already - this is
why I am not the one sitting during the Silk Road trial, and I
can only feel defense attorney Joshua Dratel trying everything
he can to point the attention away from his client."
Dratel, in opening statements on Tuesday, said that while
Ulbricht created Silk Road, he handed it off to others and
became their "fall guy."
Der-Yeghiayan testified on Thursday in Manhattan federal
court that as late as August 2013 he believed that Karpeles
actually controlled the website, where drugs and illicit goods
could be bought anonymously.
Under questioning by Ulbricht's lawyer, Der-Yeghiayan said
that as part of a search warrant for Karpeles' Google email
account he had said there was probable cause to believe he
controlled Silk Road.
It was not clear from the trial how Der-Yeghiayan's views
had since changed. He testified on Wednesday that an Internal
Revenue Service agent had flagged Ulbricht that September as
Dread Pirate Roberts' possible alter ego.
Silk Road, which took payment in bitcoin, operated from 2011
to October 2013, generating $200 million in drug sales,
prosecutors say.
Ulbricht, 30, faces seven counts including operating a
continuing criminal enterprise and conspiracy to commit
narcotics trafficking.
The investigation of Karpeles was separate from the events
leading to the hacking attack on Tokyo-based Mt. Gox last year
that led to its filing for bankruptcy.
Der-Yeghiayan said that at the time he was investigating
Karpeles, investigators theorized Silk Road was operated in part
to drive bitcoin prices up.
The August 2013 search warrant followed earlier grand jury
subpoenas and another search warrant that Der-Yeghiayan said
were issued targeting companies linked to Karpeles as part of
the Silk Road probe.
But in July 2013, Der-Yeghiayan, who worked in Chicago,
testified that over his objections, federal prosecutors in
Baltimore met with Karpeles as part of an investigation over
unlicensed money transfers.
Exact details of the meeting were unclear and are expected
to be part of Der-Yeghiayan's testimony when trial resumes
Tuesday.
Dratel sought to elicit testimony that Karpeles had offered
to "tell the government who he thought runs Silk Road" to avoid
charges.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-06919.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Emily
Flitter in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)