Nov 25 If you ever plotted to get your kid a
Zhu Zhu Pet when there were few to be had or can recall trying
to buy a Tickle Me Elmo or Furby in time for the holidays, you
know about toys that are hot one day and in the bargain bin the
next.
Each year, millions of consumers hunt down the "It" toy,
only to see it discarded when the novelty value has worn off.
So, what's a gift-giver to do if they want to get something for
a child that has lasting value?
Author Silvana Clark of Bellingham, Washington, encouraged
family members to pool their money to buy her daughter a $175
set of wooden blocks when she was 3. "Those blocks were a part
of her life for over six years," Clark says. "When she was in
her 'Princess' stage, the blocks became various castles. When
she was into horses, the blocks turned into barns and stalls.
During her performing stage, the blocks became a wooden floor
for tap dancing as well as a stage."
There are plenty of gifts with staying power: collectible
toys, books, stock in a company and even special experiences.
Take Lego. Despite the current focus on themed sets, these toy
building bricks encourage creativity -- and they also last
indefinitely.
Chrissy Freeman, who runs the website
ConsignmentMommies.com, says the staying power and
durability of certain toys is evident by how they fare when
resold -- including Lego. With nearly a week to go on an eBay
auction, a North Carolina family's collection of Legos, filling
three large plastic bins, has already had 15 bids and was at
$720 and climbing.
Among the best resellers:
-- Outdoor play equipment from Little Tikes or Step 2,
from cars to kitchens to slides. A Little Tikes Cozy Coupe car
retails new for about $50 and years later resells for about
$25)
-- Wooden toys. They typically last for decades with widely
varying prices.
-- American Girl dolls and accessories. The sold-out shaved
ice stand accessory for this year's American Girl that was
selling for $115 is now priced at about $300 from resellers.
-- Fisher Price Little People. They're durable and often
passed along. Vintage sets are popular among collectors.
-- Fancy brands of toy trucks and cars are another
possibility. But many products purchased as investments only
keep their value if you don't open the box -- hardly the kind
of gift most children would appreciate.
THINK OUTSIDE THE TOY BOX
If you want to avoid toys, experts suggest musical
instruments, artwork and hardcover books as gifts in categories
with lasting value, especially because they have the ability to
be passed along to others or kept for a long time. For older
children, in particular, gold and silver jewelry won't fade
into obscurity as Furby did.
You also could consider a gift that keeps giving, such as
making a contribution in your child's name to Kiva, which
provides small loans to people around the world. After the loan
is repaid, another recipient can be chosen -- a process that
can last indefinitely and provide valuable perspective about
the world and what challenges people confront.
A gift of stock in a company can also be a learning
experience. Consider a company your child understands, whether
it's the maker of the video game console they have or the soda
they drink. Companies like OneShare make it more of a gift by
providing a framed stock certificate along with educational
tools so your young Warren Buffett can learn about investing by
having their own portfolio.
New York City-based marriage and family therapist Paul
Hokemeyer, who works with high-net-worth families and children,
says experiences make great gifts, such as traveling overseas
and having adventures.
"The best gifts parents, especially parents of means, can
give their kids are meaningful experiences," he says. "In
today's rapidly changing economic environment, our children
need to learn that a rich and meaningful life comes from the
accumulation of gifts that enhance their emotional life. They
do not need material things that teach them success is an
outside job."
For little ones, Silvana Clark comes back to the enduring
wooden blocks that her now college-aged daughter adapted to so
many different uses.
"Our daughter watched very little TV ... yet teachers
always told us she had such creativity in her ideas," Clark
says. "Yesterday, she called to tell me she built a frame for a
door. Must have been all those hours building with blocks."
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)