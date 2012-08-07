BRIEF-Perisson Petroleum signs MoU to acquire Flushing Energy
WASHINGTON Aug 7 Academi LLC, the military contractor formerly known as Blackwater Worldwide, has agreed to pay a $7.5 million fine to settle charges of arms-sales violations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The agreement, filed in U.S. District Court in New Bern, N.C., covers unauthorized sales of satellite phones in Sudan, unauthorized military training provided to foreign governments including Canada's, and the illegal possession of automatic weapons, the Justice Department said.
BEIJING, Feb 23 Baidu Inc, the Internet firm behind China's largest search engine, on Thursday denied media reports that said CEO Robin Li was subject to a travel ban.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 L3 Technologies Inc said on Thursday it reached a $34.5 million settlement of a lawsuit by shareholders who accused the defense contractor of accounting fraud in its aerospace systems business.