Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oilfields
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, April 17 A construction crew accidentally ruptured a natural gas transmission line on Friday in Fresno, California, igniting an explosion and fire that injured up to 15 people, at least one of them critically, a fire department spokesman said.
The 12-inch (30-cm) pipeline, belonging to Pacific Gas & Electric Corp, was struck by a backhoe near state Highway 99, unleashing a fireball that injured members of the construction team and a prison inmate crew in the vicinity, spokesman Pete Martinez said. He said the accident prompted closure of the highway in both directions, along with a nearby railroad line. (Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing by Eric Beech)
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing