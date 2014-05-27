May 27 More than 1,000 residents of a rural New Mexico county were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday following a series of explosions touched off a major structure fire at a bio-fuels plant, county officials said.

Dona Ana County officials said the plant in Anthony, New Mexico, was known to have large quantities of methanol, glycerin and sodium methylate as well as vegetable oil, hydrochloric acid and bio-diesel fuel. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)