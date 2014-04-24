BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
HOUSTON, April 24 The Wyoming Pipeline Authority said on Thursday that all other natural gas processing plants and pipelines at the Opal Hub were working normally after a Wednesday blast shut a Williams Companies Inc plant.
Brian Jeffries, executive director of the Wyoming Pipeline Authority, said the Opal Hub normally moves about 4-5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of natual gas at this time of year.
The Williams plant that pulls liquids out of gas to purify it had been producing about 1 bcf/d before the explosion on Wednesday.
Jeffries, whose agency encourages the development and marketing of gas through pipelines to help lift the state's tax revenues, said gas from the Opal Hub mostly moves product to the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Nevada and Southern California. (Reporting By Terry Wade)
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - co and Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult collaborate to optimise advanced therapy supply chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.