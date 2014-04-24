NEW YORK, April 24 Fire is still burning at the Williams Cos Inc's natural gas processing plant in Opal, Wyoming, that exploded on Wednesday afternoon, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at 2 p.m. MDT (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and led to the evacuation of a nearby town.

Williams shut natural gas gathering pipelines that feed the facility late on Wednesday. The lines remained shut on Thursday, interrupting nearly 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas supply, company spokeswoman Michele Swaner said.

