Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
NEW YORK, April 24 Fire is still burning at the Williams Cos Inc's natural gas processing plant in Opal, Wyoming, that exploded on Wednesday afternoon, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The fire broke out at 2 p.m. MDT (2000 GMT) on Wednesday and led to the evacuation of a nearby town.
Williams shut natural gas gathering pipelines that feed the facility late on Wednesday. The lines remained shut on Thursday, interrupting nearly 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas supply, company spokeswoman Michele Swaner said.
* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants
* Cellectar Biosciences - United States patent and trademark office has granted a method of use patent for CLR 124, company's cancer imaging agent