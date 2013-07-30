China's Sinopec plans shale gas research base -media
BEIJING, March 1 China's Sinopec Corp has started building a base for research into shale gas near its largest commercial discovery of the fuel, an industry website reported on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 A series of explosions rocked a propane gas plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, on Monday night, an emergency dispatch official said, and local media reported that homeowners living within a mile of the facility were being evacuated.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone had been injured or killed in the blasts, which began at about 11 p.m. EDT in the town of Tavares, Florida, the Lake County dispatcher told Reuters.
He said fire department and other emergency crews were being dispatched to the scene. (Reporting by Barbara Liston in Orlando; additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by Jackie Frank)
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.