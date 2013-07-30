China's Sinopec plans shale gas research base -media
BEIJING, March 1 China's Sinopec Corp has started building a base for research into shale gas near its largest commercial discovery of the fuel, an industry website reported on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 29 Fifteen workers were missing and seven were injured in a series of explosions that rocked a propane tank servicing plant in central Florida, northwest of Orlando, late on Monday, a spokesman for the local sheriff's office said.
Two other workers escaped unhurt from the blasts, which began at about 10:30 p.m. local time at the Blue Rhino propane gas filling station in the town of Tavares, Florida, John Herrell, Lake County sheriff's spokesman, told a news conference. (Reporting by Barbara Liston; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ron Grover)
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.