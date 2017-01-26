NEW YORK Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure
provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on
Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has
invested $30 million in the company.
Credit China has also teamed up with the U.S. firm for a
joint venture in the world's second-largest economy, Bitfury
said in a statement.
Bitfury did not give details about the nature of its joint
venture with Credit China. But Credit China said in the same
statement that its collaboration with Bitfury will assist the
Chinese group "in maximizing the adoption of the bitcoin
blockchain and private blockchains into its various financial
technology platforms."
Blockchain, which has anchored digital currency bitcoin, is
a distributed ledger technology that tracks the transfer of
digital assets among consumers, businesses, banks and financial
institutions.
At the same time, Bitfury announced on Thursday it has
appointed Greg Li as the company's head of Asia to lead its
China expansion. Most recently, Li served as the head of Asia
Pacific for sales force effectiveness at Swiss Re Corporate
Solutions.
"The blockchain has profound potential to fundamentally
revolutionize the ways in which enterprises operate, governments
manage and consumers interact," Li said.
