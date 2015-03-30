By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 Bank of Montreal's
former top natural gas trader was ordered to pay $14.2 million
in restitution on Monday after pleading guilty to charges that
he inflated the value of his portfolio and conspired with others
to deceive the bank.
David Lee, 43, was spared prison time by U.S. District Judge
Loretta Preska in Manhattan in light of his years of cooperating
with authorities investigating a trading scheme that contributed
to a C$853 million loss in Bank of Montreal's commodities
trading business for 2007.
Prosecutors said beginning in 2003, Lee began deliberately
overstating the value of positions in his natural gas book,
making it look more profitable and enabling him to earn larger
bonuses.
Typically, BMO would seek to independently verify those
prices by comparing quotes for similar positions that the bank
obtained from third-party brokerage firms, including Optionable
Inc.
But in 2004, Lee began subverting the process by supplying
BMO prices directly to Kevin Cassidy, Optionable's then-chief
executive, who in turn would quote them back to the bank,
prosecutors said.
In return, Lee funneled trades to Cassidy, resulting in Bank
of Montreal generating more than 40 percent of Optionable's
brokerage revenue by early 2007, prosecutors said.
When the scheme unraveled, Bank of Montreal restated its
financial results and incurred massive losses. It also stopped
doing business with Optionable, causing the brokerage's shares
to plunge after a more than sixfold gain in less than two years.
Cassidy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud
and was sentenced in April 2012 to 2-1/2 years in prison. He was
released on Dec. 12, federal prison records show.
Lee as part of a cooperation deal pleaded guilty in 2008 to
charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, making false entries in the
books and records of a bank and obstruction of justice. He also
entered a guilty plea in a related New York state court case.
Lee's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on Monday.
The case is U.S. v. Lee, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 08-cr-1135.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)