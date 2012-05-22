SAN ANTONIO May 22 The U.S. Coast Guard said on
Tuesday it had suspended its search off the Texas coast for a
fishing boat with six people aboard after a radio transmission
that had reported it was sinking.
An emergency radio caller said on Sunday the boat was
sinking in the Gulf of Mexico near Galveston and he and the five
others aboard were climbing into a life raft.
After searching about 2,400 nautical square miles by air and
sea, "we found no signs of debris, no signs of anything that
indicates that a vessel went down," Coast Guard spokeswoman
Elvie Damaso said.
The garbled radio transmission said that the boat was called
Scallywag or Skylark.
The Coast Guard found no evidence that a vessel and its crew
were missing, Damaso said. No relatives have reported family
members missing.
Damaso said the call could have been a hoax.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Eric
Walsh)