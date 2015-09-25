WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner left a meeting of Republican lawmakers on Friday after resigning his post, answering a reporter's shouted question about how he felt with, "It's a wonderful day."

Boehner did not issue a statement after Republican lawmakers announced his resignation. He made the brief comment after being asked whether he felt a weight was lifted from his shoulders.

