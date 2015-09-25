WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Friday that he did not want to succeed John Boehner as speaker of the House of Representatives.

"I don't want to be speaker," Ryan, the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, told reporters. He added that he believed Representative Kevin McCarthy, the current No. 2 Republican in the House, would get the job. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)