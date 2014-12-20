SEATTLE Dec 19 Workers at planemaker Boeing's
Everett plant near Seattle are following extra safety
measures after three air bag-related accidents, including the
death of a technician last month, the company said on Friday.
No one was seriously hurt when an air bag deployed on Dec.
13 as a seat supplier technician was working on a Zodiac
Aerospace seat on a plane being readied for delivery, Boeing
spokesman Wilson Chow said.
"We understand that employees are concerned," Chow said,
adding the company was holding meetings with workers and was
implementing additional safeguards and inspections.
"We are confident the system is safe to work on and to be
around, and the seat-belt air bag poses no risk to the flying
public," Chow said.
The accidental discharge of a seat-belt airbag happened
because a bent connector pin caused a short circuit, he said.
Chow confirmed a third incident but could not provide
specifics, such as injuries or cause.
A technician for aircraft interior supplier Jamco America
died after being struck in the face when a passenger seat
air-bag inflator discharged while he and another technician from
a different supplier were working on a 777 on Nov. 13, the
Seattle Times newspaper reported.
A source who declined to be named said that workers were now
following extra safety measures, including using caution tape to
cordon off the seats.
The Dec. 13 incident involved an actual air bag deployment,
Chow said, while the Nov. 13 incident happened as the system was
partially assembled.
"There is widespread concern," Connie Kelliher, spokeswoman
for International Association of Machinists, District Lodge 751,
told the newspaper. "We are actively involved and working to
ensure our members concerns are addressed."
