PHILADELPHIA, Sept 11 Some 500 employees of a
sprawling Boeing Co. facility in a southern suburb of
Philadelphia were evacuated Tuesday morning after a threat was
telephoned to the plant, authorities said.
Damien Mills, a company spokesman, declined to reveal the
nature of the threat but said the company immediately notified
local police and evacuated the workers - part of the 6,200
employees who make CH-47 Chinook helicopters and the V-22 Osprey
aircraft at the facility.
"Regular operations continue at most of the plant," he told
Reuters. Police were investigating the threat.
He said the evacuated employees are standing in a safe zone
in the area of the plant, which is located in Ridley Township,
south of Philadelphia in Delaware County.
The evacuation comes amid tensions surrounding the
anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, when nearly 3,000
people were killed by airliners hijacked by Islamist militants.
It also coincides with heightened concerns about workplace
violence, including an episode in New York last month when a man
shot and killed a former co-worker near the Empire State
Building and an incident in suburban New Jersey when an employee
shot two co-workers before taking his own life.