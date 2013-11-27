BRIEF-Aemetis Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Aemetis inc- revenues were $37.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $35.3 million for q4 of 2015
SEATTLE Nov 27 Icing problems that have occurred on Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner and 747-8 aircraft using engines made by General Electric Co could lead to forced landings, the U.S. aviation regulator said on Wednesday.
The so-called airworthiness directive from the Federal Aviation Administration had been expected after a series of incidents this year. The FAA said the problems affected nine flights and in two cases affected both engines on the flight.
The directive provides more detail about icing that the agency said could occur in types of high-altitude thunderstorms. The icing could reduce the ability of the engines to provide thrust and "could lead to a forced landing," the agency said.
* Sonic automotive inc- sonic expects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in range of $0.22 to $0.26 per share for q1 2017
March 7 Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin signed its first customer for satellite launch services, inking a deal with Eutelsat Communications SA, Bezos said on Tuesday.