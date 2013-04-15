WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Monday his department will not rush its review of Boeing's plan to fix battery problems for its grounded 787 Dreamliner, but a decision could come "soon."

"We're not going to short circuit it, we're going to take our time," LaHood told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on advanced biofuels. "When we're finished reviewing their plan, we will announce it to the world."

When asked about a timeline for a decision on Boeing's plan, LaHood said "soon."