WASHINGTON, April 5 Boeing Co has been awarded a $275 million contract to research and engineer technology that increases ground-based space capabilities, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Defense Department said the contract would be to increase scientific knowledge of these capabilities and apply the results to "achieve Air Force and national goals."

The contract comes as the Pentagon has been making efforts to defend U.S. government satellites. Last year, the Pentagon said it was seeking an initial $5.5 billion over the next five years to beef up protection of space assets and ground networks, a sum that is likely to grow.

The contract was awarded after a competition between four offers and work is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2020, the Pentagon added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)