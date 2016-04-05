UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
WASHINGTON, April 5 Boeing Co has been awarded a $275 million contract to research and engineer technology that increases ground-based space capabilities, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Defense Department said the contract would be to increase scientific knowledge of these capabilities and apply the results to "achieve Air Force and national goals."
The contract comes as the Pentagon has been making efforts to defend U.S. government satellites. Last year, the Pentagon said it was seeking an initial $5.5 billion over the next five years to beef up protection of space assets and ground networks, a sum that is likely to grow.
The contract was awarded after a competition between four offers and work is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2020, the Pentagon added. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.