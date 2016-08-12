(Adds details on value of contract, company comment,
background)
WASHINGTON Aug 12 Boeing Co's KC-46A
refueling plane has been approved for production, with work
underway for the first two low-rate initial production lots to
be awarded in the next 30 days, the U.S. Air Force said on
Friday.
"The KC-46 program has made significant strides in moving
the Air Force toward the modernization needed in our strategic
tanker fleet," Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James said in a
statement announcing the approval.
The Air Force added it would soon award Boeing contracts for
the first two batches, 19 aircraft in total, with a
pre-negotiated combined value of $2.8 billion.
Last month the KC-46 refueled an A-10 Thunderbolt II
aircraft in flight, passing the final test needed to begin
initial low-rate production.
The Air Force said in June that it was seeking compensation
from Boeing for delays in the program. Boeing already has taken
$1.3 billion in pretax charges for cost overruns.
Boeing expects to deliver a first batch of 18 tankers in
January 2018 instead of August 2017.
"Production approval is an important, positive step for the
program, and the Boeing/Air Force team has worked extremely hard
to get to this point," Boeing spokeswoman Caroline Hutcheson
said.
