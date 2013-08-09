By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Aug 9 A judge sentenced a Bangladeshi
man to 30 years in prison on Friday after he admitted that he
intended to use a bomb in what U.S. authorities called a plot to
blow up the New York Federal Reserve Bank.
Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis, 22, who had pleaded
guilty to the government's charge of "attempting to use a weapon
of mass destruction" and faced life in prison, told the judge
he now rejects radical Islam and apologized to the people of New
York and the United States. Prosecutors had said Nafis had
claimed on social media sites to have contacts with al Qaeda.
"I'm ashamed, I'm lost, I tried to do a terrible thing,"
said Nafis, who was arrested in October 2012 while trying to
detonate what he believed to be a 1,000-pound (454-kg) bomb
hidden in a van.
Instead, the van carried inert materials planted by an
undercover FBI agent as part of a sting operation. Prosecutors
said Nafis attempted to use a mobile phone to detonate the bogus
device.
Before handing down the sentence, Judge Carol Amon in U.S.
District Court in Brooklyn said it was clear Nafis intended to
go through with the plot in lower Manhattan.
"He continually dialed the cell phone number that he thought
would explode the device," the judge said. Still, she said she
was "prepared to accept that the remorse he had expressed is
genuine."
Had Nafis been able to accomplish what he had set out to do,
prosecutor James Loonam said, it would have been "a Boston
Marathon style terrorist attack." In April, home-made bombs
killed three people and injured 264 others near the marathon
finish line.
Loonam asked the judge to punish Nafis within the federal
sentencing guidelines of 30 years to life in prison.
The defense asked for a more lenient sentence of 20 years
for Nafis, who wore khaki prison overalls and handcuffs.
He had a strict, isolated upbringing and his upper middle
class parents sometimes beat him for failing to focus enough on
his studies, once so severely he temporarily went mute when he
was 6 years old, said his court-appointed defense lawyer Heidi
Cesare. As a university student in Dhaka, Bangladesh, he got his
first taste of freedom and became radicalized by other students,
she said.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed in October, Nafis
entered the United States in 2012 with a student visa, and
eventually traveled to the New York City borough of Queens.
It said he scouted targets for a potential attack, including
the New York Stock Exchange and U.S. President Barack Obama,
settling eventually on the Federal Reserve Bank in Manhattan.
Nafis attempted to recruit others to his plot, and discussed
his plans over social media sites such as Facebook, the
complaint said. He claimed he was in contact with al Qaeda
operatives overseas and actively sought out new al Qaeda
connections in the United States, the complaint said.
One of the individuals he brought on board was an undercover
agent working for the FBI, who monitored Nafis' activities and
helped arm him with the inoperable explosives, federal
authorities said.