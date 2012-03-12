By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 A U.S. appeals
court on Monday overturned the 22-year prison term of the
so-called "Millennium Bomber" as too lenient, and sent the case
back to a lower court for re-sentencing.
Ahmed Ressam was convicted in connection with a plot to
detonate explosives at Los Angeles International Airport, and
sentenced to a 22=year prison term. However, prosecutors
appealed the sentence as too lenient, and the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals agreed.
Ressam had planned an attack to take place on Dec. 31, 1999.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Jackie Frank)