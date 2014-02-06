NEW YORK Feb 6 Investors in funds based in the United States poured a record net $10.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 5, the same week that exchange-traded funds saw large outflows from stock funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors took a net $22.4 billion out of equity ETFs, but equity mutual funds took in a net $1.5 billion.

Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds are thought to represent retail investors.